CNN’s Vinograd: Giuliani and Putin ‘Seem To Have the Same Mission’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN National Security Analyst Samantha Vinograd stated that Vladimir Putin and Rudy Giuliani appear to have identical missions and “to be playing from exactly the same playbook.”

Vinograd said, “I have to tell you, I’m a little disturbed when Rudy Giuliani and Vladimir Putin seem to have the same mission here. We have two guys who seem fixated on undermining the credibility of the Department of Justice and the investigation. They seem to be playing from exactly the same playbook. And you have to wonder, at what point is a responsible member of the administration going to come forward, and just from an intelligence standpoint, say, ‘Mr. President, your personal lawyer is going on television and making the exact points that Vladimir Putin wants him to, and that’s really helping us — or hurting us, excuse me, protect our country.'”

(h/t Mediaite)

