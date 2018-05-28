Eric Dickerson: ‘I Would Still Stand’ for National Anthem

NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson said in an interview with TMZ Sports despite the new league policy requiring players to stand for the National Anthem or remain in the locker room as a form of protest, he would still stand.

Dickerson praised the freedom of the new rule, calling it “a good thing,”

“[Y]ou can’t please everybody. By saying this, you know somebody’s not going to like it. It is what it is. It’s like religion and raising your kids. Nobody’s going to agree with you all the time,” Dickerson stated. “Everybody has a disagreement on how you raise your kids, religion, politics. So my thing is that I stood when we played. And I would still stand.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent