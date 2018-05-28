RCP’s Sean Trende: ‘Energized’ Base Improving Chance of GOP Keeping House in Midterms

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende said the Republicans prospects of keeping the majority in the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections had improved significantly.

Trende said, “There’s a couple of things going on. I think the good economic news is starting to break through. I think people are starting to question where the Mueller investigation is going. I think it had kept the president down for a while. And I think the tax cuts energized the Republican base and are playing a role in the president’s improving fortunes.”

He continued, “Well, I think if you looked six months ago, you would say it was doomsday for the Republicans with the Republican down in the 30s, showing a double-digit lead for Democrats. But that’s just not the world we’re in today. The president is up into the low to mid-40s, and his job approval, he generic ballot has closed to a four-point lead for the Democrats, so I think we’ve gone from Democrats being heavy favorites to take the House to something of a dead heat and maybe a thumb on the scale for the Republicans.”

On California, Trende added, “I think it’s a real concern for the Democrats. They have this top two primary system where everyone runs in the same race, and the top two make it to the election. There’s a lot of Democrats running in some of these races. They could divide the democratic vote, and you could end up with two Republicans in the general election shutting the Democrats out, which is sort of a nightmare scenario for Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN