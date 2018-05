"Oh, deary me! I think that's patently obvious what he thought of that!" 😳 Thomas Pieters made no hiding of his displeasure during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship! 💪 Watch live coverage from the second round at Wentworth or follow it here: https://t.co/SGNplEqkmr pic.twitter.com/i1xX5AM1XN

Thomas Pieters was not a fan of a shot he made Friday at the BMW PGA Championship.

Shortly after launching a shot, the 6’5 Pieters pulled a Bo Jackson and snapped his golf club in half over his neck.

“Oh, deary me!” the shocked Sky Sports Golf announcer reacted. “I think that’s patently obvious what he thought of that!”

