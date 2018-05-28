Watch: Washington Man Throws Hot Coffee at McDonald’s Manager

Washington State state police are on the hunt for the man caught on video throwing hot coffee at a Lacey McDonald’s manager, KIRO 7 reports.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager — which she obliged.

But, the man had just filled his thermos with the coffee and argued with the manager over not getting a senior discount.

He showed her his receipt, tossed the hot coffee in the manager’s face and then fled the store.

“Because he was being verbally abusive with her about the price of the coffee and the fact that he was just filling a thermos,” Lacey Police Sgt. Dave Campbell told KIRO 7. “She told him he was going to have to leave. This upset him, so he in turn, he took the hot cup of coffee, which was just filled up and he threw it in her face.”

Police said the McDonald’s manager suffered burns on her neck from the coffee, which could have been as hot as 170-degrees.

Paramedics advised her to be treated at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the man, who could be charged with assault.

