Elizabeth Warren: Trump Is Willfully Blind to Racism

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was willfully blind to racism in America.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Your book is called ‘This Fight Is Our Fight.’ You write, anyone who thinks the virulent legacy of racism has ended is willfully blind. Are you talking about this president?

Warren replied, “Yes.”

She continued, “What I’m talking about in this book is the importance of saying we can rebuild a country that works for everyone, white, black, brown.”

