Fmr Sanders Campaign Manager: Sanders ‘Considering Another Run for the Presidency’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Jeff Weaver, who worked as Campaign Manager for Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign in 2016, stated that Sanders is “considering another run for the presidency” in 2020.

Weaver responded to a question on whether the voters will have another chance to vote for Sanders in 2020 by saying, “Well, voters in Vermont certainly will, coming up in November. Nationally, you know, he is considering another run for the presidency. And when the time comes, I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now, he’s still considering.”

