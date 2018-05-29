House Majority Leader McCarthy: ‘Conservative Christians Are Being Silenced’ in Corporate America Mainstream Media

While speaking at the Council for National Policy earlier this month, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said conservative Christians” were being silenced in corporate America.”

McCarthy said, “Increasingly people like us, conservative Christians are being belittled or forced out of the public square. Conservative Christians are being silenced in corporate America and the mainstream media, including on social media, where we get so much of our news today, are trying to discredit or take our words off.”

He continued, “There are troubling reports that Amazon excluded the Alliance Defending Freedom from its charity program after some left-wing group went after them. We cannot sit still. I believe if we get criticized for our speech, or if they try to deny it, we should say it louder and more often. If ADF is not safe from discrimination, there will be no conservative group that is safe. It is not an isolated incident.”

He added, “Do you remember in 2016 what did Facebook employees do? They would remove conservative talk from the news feed. Twitter has censored run of the mill pro-life advertisements for being quote ‘inflammatory.’ Think about that for a moment. They consider a pro-life message to be inflammatory, but not abortion itself, of tearing a human life from the womb. These are just a few of the threats that we face today.”

