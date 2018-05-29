Romney: Trump Not a Role Model, His Policies Are ‘By and Large, a Good Deal Better’ Than I Expected

"I believe his policies have been, by and large, a good deal better than I might have expected, but some of the things he's said are not ones that I would aspire for my grand-kids to adopt." Mitt Romney says he wouldn't "point to the president" as a role model for his grand-kids pic.twitter.com/LeKLmF6HJ5

During an interview with NBC News, Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney (R) stated that President Trump’s policies “have been, by and large, a good deal better than I might have expected, but some of the things he’s said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt.”

Romney said, “[W]here the president’s right, in my view, on policy for Utah, and for the country, I’ll be with him. And he’s exceeded my expectations with regards to tax policy, regulatory policy, public land policy. There are some other places where we disagree. I’d like to see a greater effort on the TPP agreement. … I’ll point that out and do my best to convince him of the rightness of my thinking.”

Romney continued that if the president said something “highly divisive, or racist, or misogynistic, why, I’ll call him out on it.”

Romney added, “I don’t think that I would point to the president as a role model for my grandkids, on the basis of his personal style. He has departed, in some cases, from the truth, and has attacked in a way that I think is not entirely appropriate. I believe his policies have been, by and large, a good deal better than I might have expected, but some of the things he’s said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett