Former NBA Player John Salley: Dennis Rodman Laid Groundwork for North Korea Summit

Speaking with TMZ Sports, former NBA star John Salley praised his former teammate Dennis Rodman for laying the groundwork on the potential North Korea summit by showing Kim Jong-Un’s “human side.”

“I just felt he interrupted propaganda,” Salley stated. “I just think [Rodman] showed that [Kim Jong-Un] was diplomatic, the guy was sensible.”

TMZ asked Salley if President Donald Trump needs to bring Rodman in to ease the tension and get the summit officially back on.

“No. I think Dennis laid the work, and I think President Trump can continue from there. … [Rodman] did his part,” he added.

