Valerie Jarrett Breaks Silence on Roseanne — A ‘Teaching Moment’

In a preview clip from MSNBC’s special on race that will air tonight, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said Roseanne Barr’s derogatory tweet about her should be a “teaching moment.”

Jarrett said, “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense, the person who is walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse or want to cross the street. Or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, the talk as we call it.”

She continued, “As you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day. I think that’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking with all of you.”

