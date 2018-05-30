Anti-Trump Graffiti Surfaces in Alabama — Local Police Warn ‘Can Be Considered a Hate Crime’

According to Huntsville, AL ABC WAAY 31, a vandal struck a billboard with anti-Trump graffiti in Florence, AL earlier this week.

On the billboard, someone painted a caricature of President Donald Trump along with the words “DACA,” “illegals” and “missed the curve.” Also painted on the billboard was an expletive written in Spanish, which was blurred out by the WAAY report.

“It sends a negative message to visitors when you see graffiti up everywhere you kind of think of a trashy area,” Florence, AL Police Department’s Sgt. Greg Cobb said to WAAY. “No matter how pretty or artistic the work is, you still think of it in a negative light.”

Police also told WAAY painting negative comments or pictures about someone “can be considered a hate crime.”

