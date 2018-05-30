Watch: Child Questions Sarah Huckabee Sanders About School Shootings

Wednesday at the White House press briefing, “Time for Kids” reporter Benje Choucroun, 13, asked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about school shootings.

Choucroun asked, “At my school we recently had a lock down drill. One thing that affects my and other students’ mental health is the worry about the fact we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

While choking up, Sanders said, “I think as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid than to go to school and not feel safe. So I’m sorry that you feel that way. This administration takes it seriously. And the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week again—an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do everything single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools.”

