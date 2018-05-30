Giuliani: I Don’t Think Trump Will ‘Touch’ Sessions, Mueller, or Rosenstein

During impromptu exchange with a few of reporters on the @WhiteHouse South Lawn @RudyGiuliani laughs in response to question as to whether @realDonaldTrump has ever told him he'd like to fire @jeffsessions . pic.twitter.com/96aFQOsPof

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani stated he doesn’t believe President Trump is going to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Giuliani responded to a question on whether Sessions’ job is safe until after the investigation concludes by saying he doesn’t think anyone in the Cabinet is ever completely secure in their job in any administration because an unrelated matter could come up.

He added, “I don’t think the president is going to touch him, Mueller, or Rosenstein.”

Giuliani was also asked whether Trump has ever told him he wanted to fire Sessions. Giuliani laughed and declined to answer the question.

