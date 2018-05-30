Gowdy: Sessions Should Have Shared Reason for Recusal with Trump

"I think what the president is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job. Not afterward." -- @TGowdySC pic.twitter.com/6E5Nvotcix

Wednesday on “CBS This Morning,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) offered his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s frustrations with Jeff Sessions for not disclosing any possible concerns that would lead to his future recusal as U.S. Attorney General.

Gowdy argued Sessions should have offered these reasons before accepting Trump’s offer.

“I think what the president is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward,” he said.

Gowdy also said that he had never met or spoken with Trump.

