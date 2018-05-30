Michael Eric Dyson: ‘Bigot-in-Chief’ Trump Has Unleashed ‘Horrendous’ Viewpoints

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball” author and radio host Michael Eric Dyson said President Donald Trump is a “bigot in chief” who “unleashed” horrendous viewpoints, like actress Roseanne Barr’s racist remark about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Dyson said, “We’ve got a bigot-in-chief and racist in residence. That is what it is. He has unleashed some of the most horrendous viewpoints in this country. He said ‘look, it’s okay, come out of the closet, stand up and speak and tell the world what you believe and you will be defended by political bluster.’ And notice in his tweet, he said nothing about the horrendous statement that Roseanne Barr herself admitted was unforgivable. He said nothing about that.”

He added, “He wants to have it both ways. He wants to certify and validate the quiet bigots afraid to stand up and speak out, and at the same time, he wants to get at the other side for its bigotry and for its dumping on him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN