Fmr MLB Star Johnny Damon Praises Trump: ‘He’s Doing a Great Job’

Former MLB star Johnny Damon heaped praise on President Donald Trump, saying he is “doing a great job” in the White House.

Damon told TMZ Sports that Americans under Trump have more money in their pockets and he supports the president’s stance on abortion and putting America first.

“He’s doing a good job,” Damon said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people who can’t see it. I can see where sometimes he says things that people don’t agree with, but, you know, he’s not there to be your friend. He’s there to run the country.”

