FS1’s Whitlock: ‘Smart Move’ by NFL to Blame Trump for National Anthem Policy

Wednesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” co-host Jason Whitlock said it was smart of the NFL to credit President Donald Trump for their new National Anthem policy that now requires players to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Whitlock said the protests were “overtaking” the sport and something needed to be done about the policy that was previously in place, adding Trump would gladly be “the bad guy” for pressuring the league by speaking out against the protests.

“I think it’s a smart move by the NFL to point the blame, make Trump the scapegoat,” Whitlock stated.

