Boehner: ‘There Is No Republican Party’ Under Trump — It Is ‘Taking a Nap Somewhere’

Thursday in Michigan at the Mackinac Policy Conference, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) said there was “no Republican Party” in the era of President Donald Trump.

Boehner said, “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. Republican Party is kinda taking a nap somewhere.”

He continued, “Well, you know, Donald Trump, who I know well, was one of my supporters, when I was speaker if I was having a rough week, Trump would call me, pat me on the back, cheer me up, played a lot of golf together. But president? Really? I never quite saw this.”

He added, “Hillary Clinton thought she was going to win. Donald Trump thought he was going to lose. I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House. It’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day. But, well, maybe one reason.”

Boehner complimented the president on regulatory reform and his success in foreign policy, especially with North Korea.

