Trudeau: Trump Tariffs ‘Totally Unacceptable’ — ‘An Affront’ to Canadians Who Fought and Died Alongside Americans

Thursday at a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs against Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

Trudeau said, “Let me be clear, these tariffs are totally unacceptable.”

He continued, “Canada is a secure supplier of aluminum and steel to the U.S. defense industry, putting aluminum in American planes and steel in American tanks. That Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States is inconceivable.”

He added, “These tariffs are an affront to the long-standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American comrades-in-arms.”

