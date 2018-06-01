Bannon: I Think Trump Will Shut Down Government Over Wall Funding Before 2018 Elections

While speaking with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Friday, former White House chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon predicted that the government will shut down in the lead-up to the 2018 elections over border wall funding.

Bannon said, “I believe that what he’s going to do is, as we come up on September 30, if that appropriations bill does not include spending to fully build his wall, not some $1.6 billion for prototypes, I mean to build the southern wall, I believe he will shut down the government. I believe the government will actually shut down in the run-up to the election.”

