Bannon: Trump’s Criticisms of Sessions ‘Wrong’

While speaking with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Friday, former White House chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon said President Donald Trump was wrong to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his recusal from the Russia probe.

Bannon said, “I think the president’s wrong. I think the president’s been wrong from the beginning…I think the whole concept of recusal is not even an issue. I think that Rudy Giuliani, or Chris Christie, or Jeff Sessions, anybody associated with the campaign would have had to recuse themselves before Grassley’s committee even voted them out to go to the floor for a vote.”

He added, “I think if you look at what Jeff Sessions has done on immigration, on migration, and all the key issues of the Justice Department, I think Sessions has personally done an excellent job.”

