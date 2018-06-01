Holder: ‘We’re Going To Be in the Middle of Some Kind of Crisis’ with DOJ

On Friday, former Attorney General Eric Holder predicted there will be a point where the Department of Justice “will not go any further.” He further stated, “We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”

Holder said, “I suspect that we are on a path where there’s going to be an inevitable clash. We’re going to get to a point where the Justice Department simply will not go any further. I think Rod will not go any further, and something’s going to happen. I don’t know who gets fired or what happens, but we’re going to be — you know, buckle up your seatbelts. We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”

