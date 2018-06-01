Jimmy Kimmel Accepts Ted Cruz’s Challenge to a Game of One-on-One: ‘You Already Lost an Election to a Reality Host’

After a Twitter back-and-forth that began with Jimmy Kimmel mocking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for being in attendance at the Golden State Warriors- Houston Rockets Game 7 playoff game, Cruz and Kimmel agreed to play a game of one-on-one.

Cruz challenged the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host, with the winner donating $5,000 to the non-political charity of their choice.

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy…you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

Kimmel noted how he once scored on Shaquille O’Neal, and then accepted his challenge, asking if losing an election to a reality show host was not enough that he now wants to lose to a talk show host.

“This could be a real thing. Why he wants to do this, I have no idea,” Kimmel said Thursday night. “You really want to play basketball against a talk show host? You already lost an election to a reality show host, isn’t that enough?”

He added, “If he wants to do it, I feel like I have to do it, right? Besides, who needs to watch LeBron and Kevin Durant again when we can instead focus on two out of shape white men in their 50s with little to no athletic ability instead? So yes, Ted Cruz, I do accept your challenge. I will play you one-on-one.”

