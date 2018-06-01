Maher: Roseanne’s Tweets Were ‘Abhorrent, Bordering on Presidential’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated Roseanne Barr’s tweets “were just so full of racism, conspiracy theories, and personal attacks, they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential.”

Maher said, “Roseanne will always be my friend, but her world came crashing down. This week, a series of tweets she put out on Tuesday that were just so full of racism, conspiracy theories, and personal attacks, they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential.”

He added, “Now, my friend Roseanne admitted that she had been admitted to a mental institution. She has said she has multiple personalities, and unfortunately, one of them is quite a racist. But it’s also not a mystery to me how a person with mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”

