Maher: Trump Shows People Don’t Care About Decorum, Policy, Democracy, or Freedom of the Press

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump’s election and rising approval rating shows people “obviously don’t care about so many things that they used to care about like decorum, or policy, or democracy, or freedom of the press.”

Maher said, “Trump has shown that the American people — they elected him. … And his popularity rating keeps going up, not down. It’s almost in the range of a normal president, which is really scary. Because he certainly is not that. So, they obviously don’t care about so many things they used to care about like decorum, or policy, or democracy, or freedom of the press.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett