Maher: Trump Turning Pardons Into ‘Partisan Tool to Undermine Our Democracy’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued President Trump is transforming the pardon power “into just another partisan tool to undermine our democracy.”

Maher said, “[P]ardons is one of those cool powers that a president has to right a wrong. It’s really an act of mercy. And of course, he’s turning it into just another partisan tool to undermine our democracy. And, you know, he has pardoned so far, Joe Arpaio and Scooter Libby and Dinesh D’Souza, any conservatives who were ‘treated very unfairly.’ … And now he’s thinking about Martha Stewart and Blagojevich, who also — who used to be on ‘Celebrity Apprentice.'”

