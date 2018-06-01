Sunny Hostin: Trump ‘Doesn’t Care About African-Americans in This Country’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin declared that President Donald Trump “doesn’t care about African-Americans in this country.”

During the “Hot Topics” segment of the show, Hostin said, “Look the network has apologized for it, you know, Samantha Bee has apologized for it. And we’re talking now about Samantha Bee, but we’re not talking about Roseanne’s racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, and this president has yet to come out and condemn those comments. That’s what we should be talking about. He comes out against Colin Kaepernick. He comes out against Starbucks because they ban the Christmas cup. Why hasn’t he come out about the two men — about what happened to the two black men at the Starbucks? What about that? He wants to talk about everything but the actual racism that’s going on in our country with African-American men.”

She added, “He doesn’t care about African-Americans in this country. That’s the problem.”

Later in the segment, Hostin added, “We are not talking about Donald Trump just ignoring racism in our country.”

