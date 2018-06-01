Trump: June 12th Meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore Will Happen

"We'll be meeting on June 12th in Singapore," President Trump says after meeting senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol for more than an hour in the White House. pic.twitter.com/0aUhNwPQBL

While speaking to reporters after a conversation with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol on Friday, President Trump announced his June 12th meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore will take place.

Trump said, “We’ll be meeting on June 12th in Singapore. It went very well. It’s really a get to know you kind of a situation. Mike has spent two days doing this. We’ve gotten to know their people very well. … And I think it’ll be a process. It’s not — I never said it goes in one meeting. I think it’s going to be a process, but the relationships are building and that’s a very positive thing.”

