Brooks: Trump Is Pardoning ‘the Extreme Right-Wing Swamp’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued President Trump is pardoning “the extreme right-wing swamp” one person at a time.

Brooks stated, “Usually, there’s a process where you decide there’s some injustice, or somebody’s exemplary in some way and they deserve a pardon. Now, it’s just pardons for friends. And so, he should just do the extreme right-wing swamp and pardon them all at once. Because he seems to be doing them one by one, [Sheriff] Arpaio and now Dinesh. And so, you know, it’s just — it’s so political. And it’s of a nature of taking systems of our government, which are ideally nonpolitical, the justice system, and making it, I reward my friends. Now, obviously, Bill Clinton did the same, with Marc Rich, but that was a low moment. And now it almost has become routinized.”

