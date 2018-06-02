Pirro: Gowdy’s Statement on Trump Spy Claims ‘Ridiculous’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Judge Jeanine Pirro criticized Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) for his “ridiculous” statement regarding confidential informants and the Trump campaign.

Pirro said, “I am fired up. I am angry, but I’m even more confused, confused as to why Congressman Trey Gowdy of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, one of the few people in Washington who has the intelligence, the expertise, and the ability to see through the nonsense, if not illegality going on at the FBI and the Department of Justice, Trey Gowdy, would say this about a spy placed in the Trump campaign.”

After playing Gowdy’s statement, Pirro continued, “Number one, Trey Gowdy knows he’s not supposed to confirm or deny Spygate. Number two, saying that the placing of a spy, or a confidential human source, as the big shots call it, in the Trump campaign has nothing to do with Donald Trump is ridiculous.”

