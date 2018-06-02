Spicer on Samantha Bee: ‘When People Screw Up and They Apologize, They Should Be Given Forgiveness’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer weighed in on the controversy over Samantha Bee by stating that while there is a “double standard,” people should be forgiven when they apologize for their mistakes.
Spicer said, “[O]n Samantha Bee, look, I believe — I made a lot of mistakes at the White House, that I asked for forgiveness for, and I think people were very gracious, in many cases, in affording me that. … I think that when people screw up and they apologize, they should be given forgiveness.”
Spicer continued that there is a “double standard” where people on the left are absolved of their mistakes.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
.