Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said if President Donald Trump pardoned himself, he would be impeached.

When asked about Trump pardoning himself, Christie said, “Listen, there’s no way that will happen, and the reason it won’t is because it’ll become a political problem.”

He added, “If the president were to pardon himself, he’ll get impeached.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN