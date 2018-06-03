Giuliani: Trump ‘Probably’ Has the Power to Pardon Himself — ‘He Has No Intention’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said the president “probably does” have the power to pardon himself.

Giuliani was discussing a 20-page letter from Trump’s legal team sent to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding the Russia probe.

When asked if Trump has the power to pardon himself, Giuliani said “He’s not, but he probably does. He has no intention of pardoning himself.”

He added, “I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another. Other presidents have pardoned people in circumstances like this, both in their administration and sometimes the next president even of a different party will come along and pardon.”

