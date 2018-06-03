House Majority Leader McCarthy: Presidents Shouldn’t Pardon Themselves

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voiced his opposition to the possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning himself.

McCarthy was asked about a 20-page letter from Trump’s legal team sent to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding the Russia probe.

He added, “The president is not saying he is going to pardon himself. The president never said he pardoned himself. I don’t think a president should pardon themselves.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN