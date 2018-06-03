Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduation

Sunday, comedian Jimmy Fallon made a surprise speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony.

Fallon said, “Today you’re graduating from high school. You should feel incredibly proud of yourselves. That doesn’t mean you should rest on your laurels. Or your Yannys. Some of you will grow up to hear ‘Laurel,’ some of you will grow up to hear ‘Yanny,’ but the most important thing to remember is that neither of these things will matter by the end of the summer. Here’s what will matter: You, the class of 2018, will have graduated, and you won’t be classmates anymore. You’ll be adults who Facebook search each other at two in the morning for the next ten years.”

He continued, “The first thing is this: when something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don’t let anything stop you.”

He added, “I want to thank you guys personally for showing us what it looks like to have integrity, and courage and bravery in the face of terrible tragedy. Thank you for showing me and the whole world that there is hope.”

He concluded by saying, “Keep changing the world and keep making us proud.”

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed during the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN