Kasich: Shocking GOP Leaders Ask for Trump’s ‘Permission’ to Do Anything

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he was “shocked” Republican leaders believe they have to “ask permission from the president to do anything.”

When asked about opposition to tariffs, Kasich said, “Margaret, I have been frankly shocked at the fact that our leaders think they have to ask permission from the president to do anything. This is very foreign to me. It’s alien to me. When you are elected to the United States Senate or the United States House of Representatives, you have a duty to represent your district, but most important, represent your country, not to just be thinking about your political party.”

He continued, “I think they ought to make it very clear that they’re not going to just sit back and tolerate this, that they’re going to do whatever they can do legislatively to send a clear signal. The same way, they ought to be doing these things on the issue of DACA, those are the Dreamers that are here. You know it’s like, ‘well we don’t want to pass an immigration bill because the president might veto it.’ Well, send it to him. Let him veto it. I mean that’s your job as a congressman.”

He added, “And I have to tell you that I’m very proud of this group of Republicans who are saying that they’re going to do everything they can to get a vote on immigration reform and protecting the Dreamers. Now, there’s great cynicism in this country that the only reason why they would do it is because of their own political bias. I don’t buy that. I know Carlos Cabello, he’s a fine man. You know, every time a politician does something that represents justice or is positive, it’s not because they have a sinister motive or self-interest, it might be because they just think that it’s the right thing to do.”

