Larry Kudlow: Trudeau ‘Overreacting’ to Tariffs

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “overreacting” to the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Kudlow said, “I don’t think our tariffs are anything to do with our friendship and longstanding alliance with Canada.”

He continued, “To say that this is an attack on Canada is not right.”

He added, “Mr. Trudeau, I think he’s overreacting. I don’t want to get into the middle of that.”

On Friday, Trudeau called the tariffs “insulting.”

