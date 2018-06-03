Lewandowski: Trump Legal Team ‘Will Take It to Court’ If Mueller Subpoenas President

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said if special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed President Donald Trump, his legal team “will take it to court.”

Lewandowski said, “I am not an attorney, so I want to be very clear about this but what this memo outlines what their team has said was if the Mueller team is going to potentially subpoena the president, that is something they believe is not authorized because of his position. What they are trying to do is trying to sit down and figure out if the president will sit down for an interview, that interview will be based on a narrow scope of questions that the team is trying to negotiate. What Giuliani said, if the Mueller investigators decide to subpoena, they will take it to court.”

He added, “I believe the court is going to be on the president’s side on this.”

