MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre: Trump Has ‘Normalized’ Racism

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Moveon.org spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said President Donald Trump had “normalized” racism.

Jean-Pierre said, “It is bizarre and wild that the president makes himself a victim and his administration make him a victim when he is a bully in chief. He uses the bully pulpit to attack. He goes after women of color, he and his administration. They go after Latinos and immigrants calling them animals, conflating MS-13 to immigrants to refugees.”

She continued, “Racism was here before Donald Trump and sadly it will be here after. That is the fact. But what he has done, he has normalized it. He’s given license to people to make it okay, to say, ‘You want to put out your racism, even loud and be public about it? Go ahead because he’s doing it.’ And that is the problem that we’re in in this culture war because it is coming from the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN