Nunes: ‘There Is Bias Against Conservatives and Republicans All Across This Country’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said there was bias against conservatives and Republicans “all across this country.”

When asked about Google listing “Nazism” when the search term “California Republicans” was used, Nunes said, “We’re on the front lines out here in California. I always say this. I’m used to getting attack. I enjoy getting attacked by these crazy leftists but I think what the American people need to understand is there is bias against conservatives and Republicans all across this country.”

He continued, “Now as you see things its always been there with newspapers and television but now as you see it getting into the internet. It’s one of the challenges we have with millennials. So somebody types in Republican and up comes Nazi. Well nobody wants to be affiliated with Nazis, so this is one of the challenges we’re having with millennials.”

