Santorum: Obama Did More to ‘Exacerbate Racism in This Country’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) said former President Barack Obama “exacerbated racism.”

Santorum said, “Many, many, many people saw Barack Obama being just that, doing more to exacerbate racism in this country.”

He continued, “Every time there was a controversy with someone of color was involved, he took the side, many times, against the police. He did it over and over and over again. President Obama was to many people out there someone who could have come together, brought this country together.”

