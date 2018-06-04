Actor Craig T Nelson: John Wayne Is Best Athlete-Turned-Actor

Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” actor Craig T. Nelson shared who he thought is the best athlete-turned-actor, with the voice from “The Incredibles” naming John Wayne.

Wayne played football at the University of Southern California before a broken collarbone ended his career.

“I would say John Wayne,” Nelson told host Rich Eisen. “I think what he did in ‘The Shootist’ — actually, John Wayne started to develop as an actor so much later, he ceased to be what he was.”

He added, “You know, you watch ‘The Searchers,’ and you all of a sudden begin to see this developing actor and understanding.”

