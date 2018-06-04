Bill Clinton Spars with NBC’s Craig Melvin — ‘You Are Giving One Side and Omitting Facts’

Monday on NBC’s “Today,” former President Bill Clinton seemingly dismissed a question as to whether or not he owed former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the era of the “#MeToo movement.”

Clinton was combative in his response to the question posed to him by NBC News’ Craig Melvin.

“I apologized to everybody in the world,” Clinton replied to the question about Lewinsky.

“I have not talked to her,” he added when asked specifically about Lewinsky. “I never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Later Clinton acknowledged he did not go unscathed from the Lewinsky scandal.

“Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he said. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

He then criticized Melvin for the premise of his Lewinsky questioning.

“You are giving one side and omitting facts,” Clinton added.

