Gingrich: We’re Closer to a ‘Red Wave’ Than a ‘Blue Wave’ in November

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted a “red wave” in the 2018 midterm elections.

Gingrich said, “For everybody in America who thinks that the cost of living is too low the Democrats are a great party for them, because they will raise taxes as they have in California with this huge gas tax increase. I actually believe we are closer to a red wave than a blue wave.”

He added, “Now if you went back to December, frankly I was concerned. The huge generic gap we had not yet passed the tax cuts. Things didn’t feel right. People were upset that they had a year and things hadn’t been accomplished but starting with passing the tax cuts, with what President Trump has done consistently on conservative judges, on deregulation, on trade negotiations, what he’s done with North Korea. I think people now have a sense that we’re moving in the right direction and as a result for example, in the Senate, I think — I can’t imagine I don’t know of anybody who’s a serious student who believes the Democrats have any hope of winning the Senate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN