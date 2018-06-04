Giuliani Criticizes Gowdy, Nunes for Breaking with Trump on Spygate

Monday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as an attorney for President Donald Trump, criticized Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who dismissed Trump’s claims that the FBI placed a spy in his 2016 campaign.

He also took aim at House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who did not challenge Gowdy for that opinion.

Cuomo said, “It seems to be a little bit of a red herring in your ‘we won’t do an interview until’ argument. Your guys Gowdy and Nunes looked at the information, came out, crickets. Congressman Schiff looked at it. He said there’s no wrongdoing. What is there to look at? Why forward this?”

Giuliani said, “Gowdy and Nunes are not somebody’s lawyer. I don’t know the last time they practiced criminal law. I like both of them. They are not the lawyers. They don’t have the awesome responsibility of representing somebody who is being treated in a way you wouldn’t treat a common criminal. So don’t tell me about Gowdy and Nunes. I’ve got more experience than the two of them by ten.”

