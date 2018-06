Monday on the steps of Capitol Hill, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told CNN that if President Donald Trump was told by his attorneys that he could pardon himself, he should “hire a new lawyer.”

Grassley said, “If I were president of the United States and I had a lawyer that told me I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer.”

