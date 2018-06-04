LaVar Ball: ‘Get Out’ of the NFL if You Disagree with Anthem Policy

Outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball told NFL National Anthem protesters that if they disagree with the league’s new policy requiring players to stand or remain in the locker room, they should find a new league.

Ball told TMZ Sports he thinks the league went too far by forcing players to stand, but added it is their league and they can make their own rules.

“It’s their league. If you don’t want to do it, get out [of] their league,” said Ball. “That’s why I got my own league. Do what I want.”

Ball is in the process of creating his own junior basketball league, an alternative to college for nationally ranked high school graduates, and told TMZ his players would stand — although they will have the option to protest.

“I got some youngsters, man. They going to do the anthem. They not going to be kneeling and doing all that. Yeah, we’ll have the anthem,” he stated. “If you want to protest … do what you gotta do.”

