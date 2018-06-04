Mika Brzezinski on Bill Clinton’s Lewinsky Interview: ‘My God, He Sounded Like Trump’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to former President Bill Clinton‘s heated interview on NBC’s “Today” about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Brzezinski said, “It has been for decades an unbelievable double standard that the Clintons have used and abused, where nobody is allowed to go there on this issue. And in the age of #MeToo, women are supposed to go there, and men, by the way. We’re supposed to be able to say what the difference is between right and wrong, and when you have done something wrong, you are supposed to own it and not talk about facts, distorted facts, and obstructed facts.”

She added, “My God, he sounded like Trump. He sounded incapable of owning anything. To me, I’ve never been more moved by an interview, and I really appreciate that Craig Melvin asked those questions and put that entire interview to a stop and stayed with it, finally. Finally.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN