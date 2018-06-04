Officer Following Milwaukee Bucks’ Sterling Brown Arrest: ‘We’re Trying to Protect Ourselves’

Video obtained by WISN shows Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown’s arrest after he was detained for parking in a handicapped zone.

Brown was tackled and hit with a stun gun during the arrest during his confrontation with police.

In the footage, one officer can be seen standing on Brown’s ankle as the NBA player is on the ground handcuffed.

“You’re stepping on my ankle, for what?” Brown asked.

“So you don’t kick us,” one officer responded

“I ain’t got no reason to kick y’all, man,” Brown replied.

An officer then asked Brown if he played for the Bucks because he recognized the name.

Brown responded, “What you think? I look familiar, don’t I?”

Later, an officer can be heard justifying their actions, saying, “The bureau is coming out for this? … We’re trying to protect ourselves.”

“[A]ny little [expletive] thing that goes wrong is going to be, ‘Oh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist … blah, blah, blah,” one officer can be heard saying.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for the behavior of his officers.

Brown was not charged with anything, but he will reportedly take legal action.

